Lori Leigh Sellers-Hammon
TYLER — Lori Leigh Sellers-Hammon, 51, of Tyler, Texas passed away September 24th, 2021, from pancreatic cancer. Diagnosed in July 2020, Lori fought her diagnosis with the strength of “Wonder Woman”. In the end she was able to pass peacefully in the home she built with her wife.
Lori was born on May 25, 1970, in Waco, Texas and spent the majority of her life in Tyler, Texas. She graduated from Robert E. Lee (Tyler Legacy) and later earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from LeTourneau University. Lori worked in the call center industry the majority of her life. Her source of pride and accomplishment however came from the last 10 years working as the Site Director for Concentrix in Jacksonville, Texas. She loved her team and every employee was an opportunity to show “Doing Good and Being Good equals Having Good.” Her wish was for every one of her people to succeed in all they do. May this be her legacy.
Whether spending time at the beach, the woods, or at home Lori loved nothing more than spending time with her wife, Julie Hammon, daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Joshua Boykin of Bryant, Arkansas and her grandson Christian Boykin.
Lori also leaves behind her mother and stepfather, Mary and Robert Nathanson of Flint, Texas, brothers Tony Sellers (Amy) of Bullard, Texas, Steven Sellers of Harvey, Louisiana; niece Kathryn Sellers and grandmothers Rose Lea Stacks of Conway, Arkansas and Jackie Pentecost of Hollywood, Florida. Among those who will miss her are aunts, uncles and cousins, in Texas, Arkansas, and Michigan. Though many friends, Lori cherished the special relationships she held with Lora Western of Tyler, Texas; Nikki (Jared) Ferguson of Jacksonville, Texas; Laurel (Scott) Drennan of Edom; Jenell Vollmer (fiancé Angela Pham) of Wimberley, TX and Brian Hester of Abilene, TX.
Lori was met in heaven by her fathers, Tony Sellers and David Monroe Irby, Sr., grandparents, Lillian and Almond Sellers, Mollie and C. K. Wood, Margaret and Aubrey Irby, and brother David Monroe Irby Jr.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard.
The gratitude felt by the Sellers-Hammon family extends to all of those who cared for Lori; Dr. Steven Curley (Christus Trinity Mother Frances), Dr. Donald Richards (Texas Oncology, Tyler) and all the many nurses and care teams from Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Texas Oncology, and Hospice of East Texas.