Lorene Conner Meadows
TYLER — Services for Lorene Conner Meadows, 89, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, at 10:00 am at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit with Pastor Kenneth Meadows officiating.
Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Centerville under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Lorene passed away on Thursday, August 04, 2022 at her home in Tyler.
Lorene was born December 10, 1932 in Livingston, Texas to Floyd and Birdie Mae Helmontoller Conner.
Lorene married Tillman E. Meadows on December 31, 1951. Together they had one daughter, Pamela Meadows Ammerman, and 2 grandchildren, Lacy Ammerman and Brady Ammerman. Lorene was a housewife and business partner of Tillman’s, including owning and operating a large fish farm in Buffalo, Texas until they retired to his birthplace east of Tyler. Lorene was an incredible cook and loved spending time at their ranch near Brady, Texas helping to entertain family and friends during deer season.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tillman Meadows, daughter Pamela Ammerman, granddaughter, Lacy Ammerman and grandson, Brady Ammerman. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother in law, Octavia and Clifton Heiman and nephew, Wayne Hubert.
Lorene is survived by her sister, Maxine Hubert of Livingston, Texas, nieces Rhonda Hubert Barton and Karen Heiman Willis, Sandie Kirkpatrick, and nephews Greg and Steve Heiman, brother in law Alton Meadows and wife Charlene of Tyler and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
