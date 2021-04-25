Loraine Gee
TYLER — Funeral services for Loraine Gee, 81, of Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Westwood Baptist Church in Tyler with Bro. Ranse Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gee passed away April 22, 2021 in Tyler.
Frances “Loraine” (Franklin) Gee was born March 9, 1940 in Bryan, Texas, the daughter of Clifton Robert Franklin and Dessie Geneva (Ercanbrack) Walker. She was a dedicated member of Westwood Baptist Church and spent her life striving to be an example of Christ so those around her might come to know and love Jesus the way she did. Loraine enjoyed reading, listening to gospel music, visiting with family and Christmastime. She was a selfless mother, grandmother and friend to many and she loved making people laugh with her great sense of humor. Loraine will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Roy Gee, Jr.; children, Lydia Kellar, Laura Summers, Darrell Hall, Leslie Ann Gee, Sharon Kay Gee; brother, James Ray Franklin and granddaughter, Nikki Cruz.
Survivors include fiancé, William Mack Nail of Tyler; children, David Gee of Dallas, Angela Gee of Abilene, Sherry Kent of Tyler, Tracey Mitchell of Pensacola, Florida; sister, Geneva Driggers of Tyler; grandchildren, Nathan Wayne Hall, Nakeba, Ashley Long and husband James, Justin Kent, Tara Kent, Nathan Lee Mitchell, Amber Poole and husband J.T.; great grandchildren, Nattrix Hall, Curtis West, Nikki West, Kayla West, Aiden Kent, Autumn West and one on the way, Grayson James Poole.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler health care workers reunite since outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, participate in educational games
-
Texas files its eighth lawsuit against the Biden administration since January
-
Tickets punched: Area athletes earn spots in state track and field meet
-
College head coach Ben McEnroe selected as new head football coach at Grace Community
-
Carol Pauline Douglas Isham