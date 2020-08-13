A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Rev. Steve Edwards will officiate. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Lonnie will be laid to rest at Earle’s Chapel Cemetery.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Bettye Jo Collier Smith; parents, Lonnie Harold Smith Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Nail Garwood Smith; brothers, Mr. Frederick Eugene Smith of Mocksville, Ronald B. Smith Sr. of Conyers, GA and William L. Smith of San Antonio; two half-brothers, John Frank Garwood of Mocksville and Jim Garwood of Mocksville and two half-sisters, Lucille Garwood Ellis and Helen Garwood Hege.
After retirement from the Navy, Lonnie and Bettye resided in Jacksonville and attended Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville until health issues, encouraged them to move to a dependent living facility in Tyler.
Lonnie was active in his church and community. He loved to fish, play dominoes and send Happy Birthday cards to every CBC member he could find. Often, Lonnie would call and wish them a Happy Birthday. Lonnie loved to sing and had a beautiful voice that he loved to share. Lonnie loved helping Bettye in her Genealogy research and therefore traveled many places in search of others family history.
Lonnie and Bettye fostered children and became strong advocates for the Buckner Foundation with a dream to leave money for an educational fund for the children. Although Lonnie did not have any children, he is survived by many nieces and nephews that loved and provided for him as well as any child would do.
He is survived by sister-in-law, Virginia Lutz Smith of Conyers, GA and her children, Kathy Thompson of Conyers, Marie Scoggins of Fayetteville and Ronald Smith of Concord; sister-in-law, Remy Smith of Guam and her children, Sharon Dubin of San Antonio, Carolyn Watson and Robert Eugene Smith of Gilbert AZ. He is also survived by his niece Teresa Correll, her husband Danny and their sons, Seth, Chad and Jason Cornell; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Buckner Children’s Home at Buckner International, 700 N. Pearl St., Suite 1200, Dallas, TX 75201 or www.Buckner.org