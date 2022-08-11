Lon W Hayter
DALLAS — A Celebration of Life for our brother, Lon W. Hayter, will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Face masks recommended. Lon was born February 26, 1948 to Arnold and Cleopatra Hayter. He passed away July 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. He is survived by his wife Ruby, son Eric (Kesha), two daughters Londa and Corianne, sister Gloria Marshall (Emmanuel), four brothers Jerry (Cile), Herbert (Gayle), Danny (Jean)<\<> and Anthony. Burial will be entrusted to Laurel Land Funeral Home, Dallas, Texas. Public viewing will be held AUgust 11, 2022 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.