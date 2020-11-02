Loma Rae Moose
TYLER — Loma Rae (Tomlinson) Nelson Moose was born July 29, 1941 in Tyler. She attended Tyler public schools and graduated from Tyler High. She married Gene Nelson and made her home in Arp, where she worked for Arp ISD, and later Baker Tank. She subsequently married Ken Moose, with whom she made her home on her beloved Floppy Horn Ranch in Noonday. Loma died at home on October 29 after a long fight with cancer, with her daughters by her side. Ken preceded her in death in August 2019.
She leaves behind two daughters, Gina and Kenneth Terry of White Oak, and Stacy and John Godwin of Rowlett; five grandchildren, Tyler Terry, Trent Terry, Ashley Wyatt, Morgan Gent, and Courtney Godwin; many great grandchildren, her three sisters, and extended family.
Visitation will be at Burks-Walker-Tippit beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, with the funeral service conducted immediately after, beginning at 10:30. Interment will be at Tyler Memorial. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.
