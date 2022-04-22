Lola Mae franklin
TROUP — Sister Lola Mae Franklin was born to the late Albert Franklin Sr. and Estella Franklin on Tuesday, March 02, 1948 in Smith County. At an early she was baptized at Pleasant Green Baptist Church and was a faithful member until the church closed. She later attended Mt. Rose Baptist Church and New Hope Conglee Baptist Church. Sister Franklin was a member of the Choir and the Culinary Committee. She was a Heroine of Jericho Alta Vista Court 325.
Sister Lola Franklin attended Central High School where she graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1966. The last class of Central High before they integrated. Lola was employed at Westwood Convalescent Home where she started as a Dietician and later further her education at Tyler Junior College, earning a certificate to be a Certified Nursing Aide and a short time later a Medication Aide.
Early Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, God picked a beautiful flower from His garden and she went home to be with the Lord. Preceding her in death were her parents, her Uncle Samuel Edwards, five brothers Alvin, Allen, Lonnie, Roosevelt and Rufus Sr. One Sister Nora Franklin Williams. Two nephews Seymour and Chauncy Sr. and one niece Angela Renae.
Lola will forever be remembered in the hearts of so many throughout her community and by her family.
Left to cherish her loving memories her siblings: Alma Malone of Troup, TX, Roy and his wife Debra Franklin of Banning, California; Ruth Franklin Fonza of Tyler, Texas, Cezel Franklin, Albert Franklin Jr., Abe Franklin, and Arthur and his wife Regina Franklin all of Troup, Texas. Her Nephew and God-Child Stacy Malone and her fur baby Snoopy. A host of nephews, nieces, great-nephew and nieces and great-great-nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends.