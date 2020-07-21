Lois P. Freeman
TYLER, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Mrs. Lois P. Freeman, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence in Tyler, where she had lived the last six years. Lois had worked as an LVN at Henderson Memorial Hospital, and as a nurse for the offices of Dr. Wolfe, Dr. Morris, and Dr. Perricone. She had attended the Henderson Metro Church, and Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Boyd and Ruby Lillian (Pannell) Phillips; husband, Walter Freeman; and two brothers, Thurman Oliver and Doyle L. Phillips.
Survivors include: son, Randy Freeman and wife Trina of Tyler; four grandchildren, Mark Freeman and wife Kimmie of Tyler, Rustin Wilkerson and wife Evin of Conroe, Daniel Freeman and wife Melissa of Austin, and Mindyn Brown and husband Charlie of Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bradley, and Brinley Freeman; brother, Jimmy Oliver and wife Jimmie Nell of Deadwood, sister, Glenda Walls and husband James of Ponce de Leon, FL; and special friend, Richard Magner of Tyler.
Services for Mrs. Freeman were held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with family and friends in attendance, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
