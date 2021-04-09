Lois Oleta Thompson
TYLER — Funeral services for Lois Oleta Thompson, age 88, of Tyler are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 9, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Chandler with Rev. Bryan Harkness officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. The family kindly requests social distancing be observed along with the use of masks.
Mrs. Thompson passed away April 6, 2021 in Aledo surrounded by her loving family.
Lois Oleta (Pollard) Thompson was born August 19, 1932 in Chandler, the daughter of Sam Allen Pollard and Junie (Loving) Pollard. She graduated from Chandler High School in 1949 and attended Henderson County Junior College and Tyler Junior College where she met Jerry Dean Thompson. They would marry on Christmas Day of 1951 and enjoy a long, loving marriage filled with faith, family and fun until Jerry’s death in 2017. Oleta graduated from East Texas State University in 1952 at the age of 19 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Her 21-year teaching career included elementary schools in both Tennessee and Texas with her last 11 years at the Howe Independent School District, where she retired in 1990. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed serving almost ten years as a Pink Lady at Wilson and Jones Hospital. As a member of the First Baptist Church of Sherman, her work with the Ministry of Encouragement was time that brought her immense pleasure. She was also a member of the Rio Rojo Club for a number of years. Oleta was a treasure to all who knew her, opening her home and kitchen to all who came her way. Her grandchildren learned the fun of competition losing scrabble, monopoly and ping pong on a regular basis. Family and friends loved her cookies, candy and cakes shared during holidays and trips home. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Dean Thompson, Sr.; sisters, Alynne Jackson, Cleo Pickett and brother, Rudolph Pollard.
Survivors include children, Cynthia Johnson and husband Roland of Aledo, Beverly Thompson and husband Mike Ross of Neches, Jerry D. Thompson and wife Sandra of Chiang Mai, Thailand; siblings, S.A. Pollard and wife Edith of Chandler, Bill Pollard and wife Marilyn of Chandler; sister, Emma Pollard Finley of Chandler; sisters-in-law, Patsy Lewis of Tyler, Peggy Suggs and husband John of Tyler; grandchildren, Wesley Johnson and wife Laura of Tel Aviv, Israel, Jason Morgan and wife Martha of Plano, Benjamin Johnson and wife Lindsey of Bellingham, Washington, Amanda Ross of Odessa, and Diego, Andre and Zeni Thompson, all of Chiang Mai, Thailand; great grandchildren, Reid Johnson, Samantha Morgan, Jacob Johnson, Alyssa Morgan and Avery Johnson.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 1-2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Chandler prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Confirmed cougar sighting in East Texas
-
2 arrested for selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci valued at $1.3 million during Canton First Monday Trade Days
-
Update: Missing 5-year-old boy found safe
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating after 5-year-old was missing for over 12 hours in Arp area
-
Tyler business gives out free appetizers, daiquiri samples to fully vaccinated customers