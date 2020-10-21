Lois Marie Fielder

Lois passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born April 15,1928 in Des Moines Iowa to Alfred Anton and Noma Payton Woxell.
Lois moved to Texas at the age of 18 and married Oscar Lee Fielder, Jr. soon after coming to Texas. She was a devoted wife and had a very strong Christian belief. She was very active in her church, the Community Christian Fellowship Church in Lindale and did a lot of Christian outreach for the youth in her area. She worked for the U. T. Health System in medical records for over 20 years. After retirement, she enjoyed all the time spent with her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Lee Fielder, Jr. a sister, Millie and Granddaughter, Lean Elizabeth Paxton.
Lois is survived by sons, Barry Fielder and Oscar Lee “Trey” Fielder of Tyler; daughters, Susan Fielder Paxton and Karen Fielder Duffey and husband Jerry of Tyler; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren .
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, TX 75701
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.