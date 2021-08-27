Lois Mae Cannon Humphries
TYLER — Lois Mae Cannon Humphries was born on October 22, 1940, in Tyler, Texas, to Rollie Cannon and Maudie Mae York Cannon. She passed away after a brief illness on August 24, 2021, also in Tyler, Texas.
What the Cannons lacked in gold was made up for with an abundance of affection. And children. Lois was the 5th of 8 siblings to live past infancy. Family meant the world to Lois, and her abiding bond with her siblings sustained her throughout her life.
Lois married her husband, Bill Humphries, on August 2nd, 1968. They honeymooned at the Flame Motel in exotic Sulphur Springs, Texas. From these humble beginnings sprang an enduring love and 53-year union that produced far more ups than downs. Together, Bill and his “Tulie May” raised two sons, Brad Humphries of Austin and Chad Humphries of Tyler. A willing football widow to Bill, Lois doted on all three of her boys more than they’d care to admit.
Lois appreciated life’s daily rituals and simple pleasures: a cold Dr. Pepper, her favorite soap opera, church on Sunday, returning mislaid objects to their rightful place, singing around the house, telephone chats with her sisters, and Santa Claus. Devoted to her faith, Lois was a member of the Green Acres Baptist Church. She had a dark side, too: the boys would wake her from her Sunday afternoon nap at their own peril, and she played a mean game of cards.
Lois was preceded in death by her siblings Velma Atkins, Rollie Cannon, Jr., Donald Cannon, and Wanda Vaughan. She is survived by Bill, Brad, and Chad Humphries; sisters Margret Richardson, Glenda Weaver, and baby sister Karen Hanson and husband Dean, all of the Tyler area; and sister-in-law Carol Cannon of Carmel, Indiana.
Aunt Lo is also survived by a bevy of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Her great-nephews and nieces, too, were the apple of her eye.
Sail on silver girl.
Private services for Lois will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, near Whitehouse, with Kevin Burdett officiating.
