Lois Louise Emis
WINONA — In Loving Memory
Lois Louise Emis
Forever Loved and Eternally Missed
Graveside Services for Lois Louise Emis, 73, of Winona, will be held on Monday, January18, 2021, at 1:00pm at Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Garden with Pastor Larry Shackelford officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Lois passed away on Saturday , January 9, 2021 at home.
She was born July 25, 1947 in Indio Ca. to Dorothy and Louis Easley.
Lois was married Lewis Eugene Emis for 42 years. After raising their three children, she enjoyed caring for a multitude of animals, including her many horses and dogs.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jason Robert Emis.
Lois is survived by her husband, Lewis Emis, daughters, Tiffany Coats of Paris, Texas and Tasha Alexander of Dallas, Texas, grandsons, Jeffrey Alexander of Tyler, Texas and Hunter Alexander of Dallas, Texas, granddaughter, Kylie Alexander, of Dallas, Texas, and great-granddaughter, Blaklynn Alexander of Dallas, Texas.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday January 17, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nicholas Pet Haven, http://www.facebook.com/nicholaspethaven.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.