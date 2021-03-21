Lois Ann (Shinn) Godfrey

Lois Ann Godfrey
TYLER — Lois Ann Shinn was born September 30, 1943 and passed away peacefully March 13, 2021. Although her family and friends were not ready for her untimely passing, they rejoice in her reunion with Jesus, her Lord and Savior.
Lois Ann was born in Grand Saline, Texas to Ava Thompson and Lt. Elwyn Shinn, US Army Air Corp. Her father was killed in World War II, and Lois Ann was raised by her mother and later husband Jarvis Roberson. Lois Ann’s parents were schoolteachers and they lived in Grand Saline, Mineola and eventually Jacksonville, Texas, where she spent her formative years.
Her love of music started early in grade school, and she was granted a piano scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin. She graduated from UT with a degree in elementary education and speech pathology. Her career enabled her to use her passions as she worked for the March of Dimes as a Speech Therapist, Nacogdoches Treatment Center and taught elementary education in Jacksonville and Nacogdoches. Her passion for teaching led her to enjoy substitute teaching assignments in Wertheim, Germany while her husband was in the military.
Her love of music continued throughout her adult life, as she led the choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches for many years, became an organist through enrollment in Stephen F Austin State University, and eventually spent many years in the choir at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas.
Lois Ann met her husband Gary when she was 16 years old. She joined Gary at the University of Texas, and they were married in 1963. Following a stent in the Army in Germany, they settled back in East Texas, enjoying work experiences in Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, and Houston. After retiring, they moved to Tyler and nurtured many old friendships and new friends, and she enjoyed her church life so very much.
Lois Ann was delighted by her family, particularly her beloved grandchildren. She treasured hearing about and going to multiple sporting events, cheerleading events, and anything that involved celebrating her grandchildren.
Celebrating 57 years of marriage, Gary and Lois Ann were blessed with many opportunities to give back to their community, be engaged with a wide assortment of civic and non-profit opportunities and be a part of a very loving church family. She had an incredible ability to make people laugh and was known by all to bring the joy to any occasion.
Her surviving spouse, Gary Crawford Godfrey, will miss his partner in life. Their children, David Gray Godfrey, of Dallas, and Stephen Crawford Godfrey and his wife Laurie Godfrey, of Nacogdoches, will miss her immensely. Grandchildren include Madison Lea and Kade Crawford Godfrey, of Nacogdoches, and Gray Joshua, Garrison Luke, and Garner Isaiah Godfrey, of Dallas. Brother Bruce and his wife Diane Roberson, and their children survive her as well.
A private graveside service was held. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorials to Marvin United Methodist Church, Music Ministry, or Russian Fund (a place dear to Lois Ann after a mission trip), or to a charity of one’s choice.
