Lloyd Wesley Kennedy
WHITEHOUSE — Lloyd Wesley Kennedy, Jr passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021 at Hospice of East Texas. He was surrounded by loved ones and peacefully let go of this life at 10:00 pm. Lloyd was born in Lindale December 21, 1942 to Lloyd & Beatrice Kennedy. He spent his childhood in Lindale before entering the Air Force working in the Office of Special Investigations before retiring after 22 years. He spent the rest of his career working as a civil servant for the USPS. He was a beloved Daddy to two girls, Myra Foley (Mark) and Monique Stovall (Jeremy). He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Lynda Kennedy in 2012. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Schyler Williams (Autumn), Amanda Davis (Will), Bridgette Foley, Jonah Stovall, Penelope Stovall, and Elliott Stovall. He also leaves 3 great grandchildren to mourn his loss. He was the definition of a giver, generous beyond measure, and affectionately known as a fussbudget.
