Lloyd Melton Hale
BULLARD — Lloyd Melton Hale, 73, of Bullard, Texas, passed away on January 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife of 33 years, Donna, son Matthew, and daughter Angela. He was born April 26, 1947, in Tyler, Texas.
Lloyd graduated from John Tyler High School, and at the age of 19, he enlisted into the US Air Force. Sergeant Lloyd Hale was a Radar and Fire Control Technician working on the F-4 Phantom Jets. He served 11 months near the DMZ in Korea after the capture of the USS Pueblo. Lloyd also served 12 months in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. During his military career, he received several commendations and was proudest of The Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.
After serving his country, he returned to Tyler and later began his career at Brookshire Grocery Company. He served in many positions at the Tyler corporate office and ended his 33-year career as the Director of Corporate Scanning. He earned the respect of many and was considered a man of integrity by all that worked with him.
Lloyd played competitive racquetball, raced motocross, golfed, and sailed. He was never tired of learning new things and loved to share what he knew with others. He and Donna, built beautiful butterfly gardens at their home and raised monarch butterflies, receiving certification as a Moarch Waystation.
Lloyd and Donna worked hard but knew when to have fun. They both enjoyed traveling, and their favorite vacations included snow skiing, scuba diving, and sailing. Their scuba diving adventures took them around the world to places like Indonesia and Belize. Lloyd came to accept Christ later in life, and his whole life changed. He and Donna became active members at Flint Baptist Church, where he was always a willing servant, including becoming part of the FBC security team. His passions filled him with peace and joy, and he was always making friends along the way.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Donna Smith Hale of Bullard, Texas; son and fiancé, Matthew Hale and Jennifer Smith of Lindale, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Michael Jester of Dallas, Texas; son, Josh Henderson of Bullard, Texas; son, Todd Hale of Los Angeles, California; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Wayne Caddell of Llano, TX and six beautiful grandchildren. Mr. Hale was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristen Rainier, and parents, Nell and Lloyd Hale.
A memorial service will be held at Flint Baptist Church in Flint, Texas, at 3PM on Friday, January 15, 2021. The family requests, out of love and concern for all, masks be worn upon entering the church and social distance be maintained in the sanctuary. For those unable to attend, we will be streaming the services via the Flint Baptist Church’s weblink www.flintbc.online.church @3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Flint Baptist Church Missions Fund.
