Lloy Jonel Jarrell
TYLER — Services for Lloy Jonel Jarrell, 88, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Tyler Gospel Chapel with Rev. John Kennedy and Rev. Bryan Jacobe officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Ms. Jarrell passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 in Tyler. She was born April 16, 1934 in DeRidder, Louisiana to Johnney H. and Laura Elizabeth Midkiff Jarrell of Knight, Louisiana.
Lloy was a member of Tyler Gospel Chapel, Tyler, Texas. She graduated from Rosepine High School, Rosepine, Louisiana, as valedictorian of her senior class. She held the position of Director of Maintenance with Athens Intermediate School, Athens, Texas, for twenty years.
Lloy was preceded in death by her loving parents, nine brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her loving family including daughter, Janet Orr Worley of Tyler, Texas, and two sons, Gary Orr of Conroe, Texas, Robert Orr and his wife, Julie of Tyler, Texas; five grandchildren, Laura Orr, Leah Orr, Luke Orr, all of Tyler, Texas, James Orr, Allison Orr, Conroe, Texas.
Pallbearers will be James Orr, Luke Orr, Rueben Austin, Samuel Austin, Mike Nilson, Ramon Balderrama and Zach Jacobe.
Visitation was Monday, July 25, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Tyler Gospel Chapel,10195 Hwy 31 E. Tyler, TX 75705 (www.tylergospelchapel.org) or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Dr., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).
Special thanks to Hospice of East Texas for their care of our mother.