Lisa Michelle Newman
TYLER — Services for Lisa Michelle Newman, 53, of Chandler will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Jones officiating. Burial will follow at McMahan’s Chapel Cemetery in Bronson at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Newman passed from this life on October 3, 2022 in Chandler after a short illness. She was born September 15, 1969 in Tyler, TX to Billy Ray and Leah Carmen (Sandy) Newman.
Lisa was a graduate of San Augustine High School and received a Baccalaureate degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. She was a highly respected social worker and held the position of Senior Behavioral Health Screener with UT Health East Texas North Campus.
Lisa was one of the most respected mental health advocates in the community. The love and compassion she had for her job and her patients was indescribable. If there was ever a patient that needed a little reassurance, Lisa was the one to call, day or night. She always knew exactly what her patients needed to hear and could get through to them when no one else could. She definitely made a difference with her patients and left her mark in the mental health community. Her loss will be felt by her patients, co-workers, family and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Sandy Newman. She is survived by her loving family including her spouse, Jen Clark; their beloved children, daughter Erin Newman-Mitchell and son Lucas Noble Alex; her father, Bill Newman; her brothers, Chad Newman (Bethany) of San Antonio and Todd Newman of San Augustine, TX. She is also survived by her nieces/nephews: Abigail Jordan Newman, Elliott Delaney Newman, Skyler Caden Newman, Devyn Leann Newman, and Kingston James Newman; as well as a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will include Chad Newman, Todd Newman, Zach Partin, Steve Noble, Scott Noble, and Matt Helms
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
Memorials may be made to: McMahan Chapel, c/o Sharron Mills, 7519 State Hwy 21E, San Augustine, TX 75972; Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation: https://netrf.org/get-involved/give-now/; Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701, www.hospiceofeastexas.org.