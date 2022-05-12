Lisa Carolyn Chesley
LEWISVILLE — Lisa Carolyn Chelsey, 46, died peacefully on May 5, 2022, after a sudden illness.
Lisa was born on November 19, 1975, in Tyler to Uan and John Chesley. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1994 and received her Bachelor’s degree in Art from the University of North Texas.
Lisa had an infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She was a gifted artist with a creative mind. She was a free spirit and at the same time a gentle soul. Most of all, Lisa was a devoted mother to her three children and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Olivia Carney, Sophia Carney, and Elijah Carney; her parents, Uan Bush and John & Susan Chesley; her sisters, Naphpa (Nook) Boonpanya, Erin Sepmoree, and Brynne Riggs. She is also survived by the father of her children, Jason Carney, and numerous relatives. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Emily Ann Chesley.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, May 14th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church located at 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701.
Donations in Lisa’s memory may be made to Breckenridge Village of Tyler, 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX 75704.