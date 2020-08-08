Lindell Judson “Jud” Parker
TYLER — Lindell Judson “Jud” Parker, 76, was born October 30, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, and died August 2, 2020. He graduated from Coldwater High School in Michigan, in 1961. He earned his Master’s Degree from North Texas State University. In 1964 he married Dorothy “Dottie” Watson. He taught math and science at several schools in Texas, and also coached football, basketball and track. He retired from Tyler Independent School District in 1998, and then dedicated himself to his son’s art business.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dottie, his brother Willis Parker, and his parents Leonard and Lettie Parker. He is survived by his son Troy Parker; daughter Shannon Thomasson, and her husband Grant; granddaughter Crystal Kelly; great-granddaughter Brave Kelly; nieces Linda Wyatt and Cinda Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to West Texas Rehabilitation Center at www.westtexasrehab.org.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.