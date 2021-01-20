Linda Sudduth
TYLER — Linda Sudduth, age 66, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Linda was born Wednesday, January 27, 1954 in Houston, Texas to the late John D. (Jay) Nowlin Jr. and Azalea Nowlin.
Linda was retired from the East Texas Medical Center and started her second career as the fun loving Grammie/Gigi to her 4 grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her mother, Azalea Nowlin of Tyler; daughters, Amanda (Jeff) Deck of Tyler, Angela Russell of Tyler; grandchildren, Elizabeth Russell, Amelia Russell, Logan Deck, and Lindsey Deck; brother, Randy (Tara) Nowlin of Tyler; sister, Laura Meadows of Tyler; nephews, Joshua Meadows, Nicholas Nowlin, Alex Nowlin, and Matthew Nowlin.
A time of visitation for Linda will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will occur Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. following the graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at the Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man charged with murder, $800,000 bond
-
Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Size to Grow by Almost 443 Million During 2020-2024 | Technavio
-
Winona man shot to death during Chapel Hill incident, another in critical condition
-
LaBreya Dejuan Johnson- Mack
-
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings for Jan. 15-19