Linda Rose Parks
TYLER — A funeral service for Linda Rose Parks, 81 of Tyler, Texas on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Eubank Funeral Home. Bro. David Wilkerson officiating.
Linda passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1938 in Grand Saline, Texas to Quincy Elbert Peel and Lois Ballard Peel. She grew up in the Canton area and graduated from Canton High School. She married Charlie Jack Parks on May 28, 1955. They moved and raised a family in the Tyler area. Linda worked as a Purchasing Agent for Smith County for over 25 years. Linda loved to watch NASCAR racing and going shopping. But, more than anything she loved and was loved by her family. She will be greatly missed.
Linda is survived by son and daughter in-law, Kenny and Ronette Parks; daughter and son in-law, Teresa and Kenneth Grace; grandchildren, Dana and David Williams, Dawn Parks, Chance and Jayde Parks; 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Quincy and Lois Peel; loving husband, Charlie Parks; grandsons, Chad Parks and Heath Grace.
Interment will be at Haven of Memories Cemetery in Canton, Texas.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Nurse Jody and the sweet caring staff of Heart to Heart Hospice that took care of mom.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to one of the following; SPCA, Alzheimer’s Alliance, Heart to Heart Hospice or Nicholas Pet Haven.
