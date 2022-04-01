Linda (Roberts) Moore
TYLER — Linda L. (Roberts) Moore, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler TX. Born to Woodrow W. and Bonnie M (Toney) Roberts, Sept. 23, 1942, in Baxter, Harlan Co., KY. She was comforted by her Christian belief and was baptized. After meeting in high school, Linda and William F. Moore, Sr. have been married for six decades. Father, mother and brothers Woodrow G. Roberts, James (Jack) Roberts and sister Peggy A. Roberts are deceased. Surviving are Linda’s sister Judy (Roberts) Yarber, son William F. Moore Jr. (Cynthia), grandchildren Casey Moore, Donald Kerlin, Charles Goldnick, nieces Mary K. Yarber, Missy (Tim) Meadows, Lisa (Dustin) Powell, nephews Mark Yarber, Joseph (Karen) and six great-grandchildren. Educated through high school in Ky, Va and Tn and retired from Human Resource Management, City of West University Place, Texas. She loved and stayed in contact with her large extended (in-law) family, ex co-workers and special personal friends throughout her life. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be sent on her behalf, to Shriners Children’s Hospital or Hospice of East Texas. Arrangements are provided by Boren-Conner Funeral Home - Bullard and inurnment is at Rose Lawn Cemetery -Tyler. A formal memorial is not planned at this time.