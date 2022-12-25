Linda Rae Baley
BEN WHEELER — Linda Rae Priem Baley, 79, of Wichita Falls and Ben Wheeler Tx passed away Monday December 19, 2022. Memorial services will be held at Grace Community Church 15567 Woodsprings Rd Lindale Tx on January 7, 2023 at 1 PM. All arrangements can be sent to Grace Community Church Lindale Campus.
Linda was born on December 16, 1943 to Hubert and Melinda Priem in Abilene KS.
Linda enjoyed her time leading Girl Scouts and was also involved with cub scouts before retiring from the Smith Co court house. She enjoyed sewing and jigsaw puzzles and was briefly a Sunday School teacher.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Delano Baley.
She is survived by her daughters Connie Baley Teer of Brownsboro TX, Melinda Baley Farabee of Wichita Falls TX and her son Roderick Baley of Lindale Tx and Erick Baley of Wichita Falls Tx.
She had 14 grandkids and 32 great grandkids.
Linda was born on December 16, 1943 to Hubert and Melinda Priem in Abilene KS.
Linda enjoyed her time leading Girl Scouts and was also involved with cub scouts before retiring from the Smith Co court house. She enjoyed sewing and jigsaw puzzles and was briefly a Sunday School teacher.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Delano Baley.
She is survived by her daughters Connie Baley Teer of Brownsboro TX, Melinda Baley Farabee of Wichita Falls TX and her son Roderick Baley of Lindale Tx and Erick Baley of Wichita Falls Tx.
She had 14 grandkids and 32 great grandkids.