Linda Pearl Smith
TYLER — Services for Linda Pearl Smith are scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021, 11:00 am at Bethlehem First Baptist Church with Rev. Ray. C. Wren eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Linda Pearl Smith was born July 19, 1953 in Marshall, Texas and was the first of two blessings to Calvin and Pearl Smith. Linda matriculated through the Tyler school system and graduated from John Tyler High School. She continued her education at Tyler Junior College where she was an Apache Bell. She gained her degree in Elementary Education at East Texas State University. Linda retired in 2008 after dedicating over 20 years to the Tyler School System.
At a young age, Linda dedicated her life to Christ at Bethlehem First Baptist Church. She also committed her time in service to Girl Scouts of America, Mahogany Essence Society and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She was preceded in death by parents, Calvin and Pearl Smith; sister Cathy Joyce Ferris and brother Tommy Jordan.
Linda is survived by her brothers, Vernon C. Smith (Geniece), and Michael Jordan; Nieces, Monica Smith and Candice Smith, nephew, Vernon C. Smith II. Beloved aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
Public viewing Friday, 1:00-7:00 PM. Mask and social distancing required.