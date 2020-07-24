Linda McIntyre Beard

Linda attended Rusk schools and was a proud member of the Rusk High School Class of 1951. She was also a member of the Rusk High School Alumni Association and an avid eagle fan to her children, grandchildren, and many others.
After high school, she moved to Dallas to attend business school, then came home to work and raise a family. Linda had several jobs before working in the Cherokee County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office, eventually becoming Chief Deputy. In 1970, Linda campaigned and was successfully elected to be Cherokee County Tax Assessor-Collector. She had several opponents through the years, but was always re-elected! She loved her job, meeting the public, talking to customers, and helping when it came time to pay their taxes. Linda spent many lunch breaks at the Courthouse Cafeteria talking it up with friends and employees. She held the office for 38 years before retiring in 2008. Linda ended her career holding the tax assessor-collector office for the longest in Texas history. Not only did Linda enjoy her lifelong work in the tax office, she loved being a mom and mimi. She was the best mom to her children and best mimi to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, always thinking of them before herself.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Lee McIntyre and wife Mary; and her daughter, Sheri Lynn Beard. She is survived by her son, David Beard and wife, Vicki of Rusk; granddaughter, Ramey Richey and husband, Jonathan of Bullard; grandson, Jordan Beard and wife, Haylee of Waco; granddaughter, Katy Stover and husband Cord of Rusk; grandson, John David Beard and wife, Taylor of Waco; great-grandchildren, Emersyn Jo Beard, Christopher Lane Stover, Sally Jo Richey, Heath Jordan Beard, and Malachi Jonah Beard.
Pallbearers are Jack Ball, Jonathan Richey, Jordan Beard, Cord Stover, John David Beard, Jody Jordan, and Patrick Ball.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Doug and Sally Jordan Memorial Scholarship through Debra Dominy at Edward Jones Investments, 547 N. Main, Rusk, Texas 75785.