Linda Malene Rogers

Burial will follow at Mason Cemetery in Arp, Texas under direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Linda departed this earth peacefully on Tuesday, November 17th in Tyler at Hospice of East Texas to be with the Lord and Savior.
She was born December 12, 1938 to the late William Warren and Lena Anderson Warren in Jacksonville, Texas.
Linda was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and a member of Alice Rhodes Sunday School class and also a volunteer for WIN (Widows in Need) Ministries at Green Acres.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Neal Rogers of Henderson; father, William Warren; mother, Lena Anderson Warren; sisters, Dorothy Ferguson and Eunice Riddle; brother, Hughlan Warren.
She is survived by her loving family including: daughter, Kelly Jarrell and husband Clay of Lindale; two grandchildren and spouses, Lauren Moorse and Cody of Dallas, Chad Jarrell and Lindsay of Lakewood, CO; two great-grandsons, Clayton Joseph Moorse and Camden Phillips Jarrell.
Pallbearers will be, grandson Cody Moorse of Dallas; nephews; Jerry Ferguson of Grandbury, Phil Phinny of Houston, Steve Phinny of Longview, Warren Ferguson of Grandbury, Kyle Ferguson of Flower Mound.
Linda worked as office manager/bookkeeper for a Cartologist team for many years in Tyler until retiring. After that, she worked part time for Henderson Flower Shop then later part time at SteinMart in the boutique in Tyler. Her passion and “therapy” was gardening; she worked very hard in her flowerbeds and yard. She was also an excellent cook as well and loved entertaining for family and friends. Linda was very talented when it came to oil painting. We will cherish her paintings for years to come!
If you knew Linda you knew her fun, outgoing personality. She was loving, caring and welcoming to everyone she met. She loved God, her family and friends. Spreading happiness along the way. Her daughter Kelly was her joy and best friend along with her grandchildren and their spouses and great grandson being the light of her life! She knew God had blessed her and thanked Him for all He had done. And now we know she is with Him for life’s battle she has won.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
The family would like to express our thanks to the staff at Azalea Trails Assisted Living for their excellent care of Linda since April 2016. Also, thanks to the wonderful staff at the Hospice of East Texas and for all you do for so many!