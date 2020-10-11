Linda Louise Brumitt

Linda was a treasured wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a master gardener who felt most at home outside tending to her plants and watching the birds. Linda’s favorite past time was to have her nose in a book or a pencil to a crossword puzzle. Linda embraced a lifetime pursuit of knowledge and earned her Master’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies after raising her three daughters. Her love was felt by her family through home cooked Sunday dinners, evenings spent playing board games and the constant hum of Elvis tunes. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Paul Wayne Brumitt; daughters, Joy Shogry (David), Sharon Green (Bob), and Paula DeLeon (Art); grandchildren, Steven Shogry (Elizabeth), Mary Shogry, Kevin Shogry, Clint Helms, Emily Haynie (Justin); great grandchildren, Daniel Shogry and Ellie Haynie; sisters, Ellen Stitt and Trudy Salsberry; brothers, Vic Campbell, Bill Campbell and Tommy Campbell and countless other family members and friends.
A special thank you to all of the Heart to Heart Hospice caregivers and Hamptons Memory Care caregivers who lovingly cared for Linda.
A memorial service for Linda will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 in the pavilion at Rose Lawn cemetery located at 2003 Blue Mountain Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tylermemorial.com for the Brumitt family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance.