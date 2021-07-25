Linda Lou Paramore
TYLER — Linda Lou Spencer Paramore, 78, of Tyler, Texas, left this life on July 21, 2021. She was born on September 29, 1942 in Arp, Texas, to Aubrey Odell Spencer and Hattie Luerena Estes Spencer, the eldest of their five daughters.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, July 26, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton, Texas. A private burial will be the following day, July 27, 2021, in Timpson, Texas at Tennessee Community Cemetery at 2:00, with Bro. Curtis Gilbert officiating.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Paramore. Her parents, grandparents, sister, Brenda Price, niece, Amy Dyan Price, and son, John Paramore.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy Weiss (Rich), Goldivil; Switzerland, Lori Younggren (Tracy), Leander, Texas, sisters Judy Kitchings (Bill), Ruth Gilbert (Curtis) both of Overton, Texas and Janis Williamson (Andy Lewis) of Kilgore, Texas. Two grandchildren, Zachery and Z of Leander, Texas. Brother-in-law, Sam Price of Godley, Texas. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as cousins and friends. She loved her family very much and her family loved her right back. Linda will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
