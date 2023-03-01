Linda Kessinger
TYLER — Services for Linda Sue Mikulek Kessinger, 79, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Johnathan Ellison, Pastor Steve Smith, and Pastor Lisulo Lisulo officiating. A graveside service will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden in Tyler, Texas, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. A reception will follow at 3:30 PM in the Student Life Center at CrossPointe Church in Flint, Texas.
Mrs. Kessinger passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Hospice of East Texas.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Kessinger, her husband of fifty-two years. Linda is survived by her two children, daughter Kimberly Kessinger Smith and her husband, Steve Smith. Her son Daniel Kessinger and his wife, Lindi Rannals Kessinger. Seven grandchildren survive her: William Smith and his wife Amelia, Nathan Smith and his wife Tori, Jasmine Smith, Mason Kessinger, Maddi Kessinger, Maddox Kessinger, and Myles Kessinger. Three great-grandchildren survive her: Tyler Powe, Elliot Smith, and Thea Smith. She is also survived by her sisters, Judy Willingham and Debbie Singleton.
Linda was born December 28, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to Benjamin Mikulek and his wife, Opal Martin Mikulek. She was the oldest of three children. Linda graduated from Stephen F. Austin State College in 1965. She was a kindergarten teacher at T.A. Brown Elementary School in Austin, Texas, for five years and at Cain Elementary in Whitehouse, Texas, for twenty-two years. She retired from teaching in 2006. Linda supported her local church and was involved for many years as the organ and piano player for her father’s church, Rose Center AOG. Linda and her husband were charter members of CrossPointe Church in Tyler, Texas.
Linda’s life centered around church, family, and teaching. She helped foster the character and minds of so many kindergarteners throughout her career as a teacher. Her many pastimes included collecting antiques, cooking, gardening, traveling, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was blessed with the gift of giving and would regularly give gifts to others after meeting them for the first time. She truly had a servant’s heart as she cared for her husband, Dan, and helped him navigate the challenges of being blind. Linda, known as Nana to her grandchildren, never failed to give them cards and gifts for all special occasions. She loved to travel with family and spent many vacations with them at the beach and mountains.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Kessinger, Mason Kessinger, Maddox Kessinger, Myles Kessinger, William Smith, Nathan Smith, Brian Guenther, and Brent Guenther.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler, Texas.