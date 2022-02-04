Linda Kay Phelps
TYLER — Linda “Kay” Phelps, age 75, was born on September 19, 1946, in Hico, Texas to Charles and Naomi Price. Kay went home to The Lord on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was surrounded by family as she passed onto Heaven.
Kay and her husband, Dr. Daniel “Dan” Phelps built a successful medical practice together called “The Foot Clinics of East Texas.” Kay and Dan were partners at work and at home. They loved traveling the world together and had many adventures and experiences throughout their 43-year marriage. Kay was a wonderful and dedicated wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren and her puppies.
She was a woman of strong faith, and she loved The Lord. Everyone that knew Kay understood that she lived her values and principles. She was always true to her word. And, because of that she served and will always serve as a compass for her family and close friends. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was loving, forgiving, steadfast, loyal, and graceful. She will be missed dearly but will certainly live on in the hearts of all that were blessed to have had a relationship with her.
Kay is survived by her husband, Dan; son, Rex and wife, Jennifer; son, Ron and wife, Michelle; son, Robert and wife, Chi; daughter, Shelly and husband, John; daughter, Tammy; grandchildren, Drew, Christina, Ashley, Madi, Gauge, Chance, Hayley, Mallory, Jace, Daniel, Triston, Maddison, and Autumn; great-grandchildren, Devin, Kai, Maeve, Shia, Kinlee, Blakely; Grace, and Avery; sisters, Ann and Carolyn; brothers, Rodney and Lester; along with many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear and loved friends. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Benjamin II.
A Memorial service to celebrate Kay’s life will be held on 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Don Barron officiating.