Linda passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in Lindale. She was born September 24, 1943 in Borger, Texas to the late George Daniel and Lura Mae (Sharpe) Lewis. Linda has lived in Lindale since 1994 and was previously of Shreveport, Louisiana where she was a member of the Broadmoor Baptist Church and the Junior League, Richardson, Texas, Ohio where she was a member of the Beaver Creek Baptist Church, and Greenville, Texas where she was a member of the Lamar Baptist Church and the Welcome Wagon Committee. She was also active in the Junior Livestock Committee and director of the East Texas Farm and Ranch Club, both in Tyler, Texas. Linda served her family as a loving Homemaker. She is preceded in death by brothers, James P. Lewis in 1942, Steven D. Lewis in 2004, and George R. Lewis in 2005. Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim Guthrie of Lindale, Texas; sons, Steven P. Thompson of Plano, Texas and Clifton S. Thompson of Lucas, Texas; daughter, Jennifer L. Moore of Allen, Texas; stepsons, James R. Guthrie of Anna, Texas and Glen D. Guthrie of Georgetown, Texas; sister, Sue Anne Knowles of Bryan, Texas, 6 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 3 step great grandchildren, and numerous other loving family members and friends. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made either to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of East Texas. As a Covid-19 precaution masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
Linda Kay Guthrie
LINDALE, TEXAS — Memorial services for Linda Kay Guthrie, age 77 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale with Pastor Sonny Moore officiating.
Linda passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in Lindale. She was born September 24, 1943 in Borger, Texas to the late George Daniel and Lura Mae (Sharpe) Lewis. Linda has lived in Lindale since 1994 and was previously of Shreveport, Louisiana where she was a member of the Broadmoor Baptist Church and the Junior League, Richardson, Texas, Ohio where she was a member of the Beaver Creek Baptist Church, and Greenville, Texas where she was a member of the Lamar Baptist Church and the Welcome Wagon Committee. She was also active in the Junior Livestock Committee and director of the East Texas Farm and Ranch Club, both in Tyler, Texas. Linda served her family as a loving Homemaker. She is preceded in death by brothers, James P. Lewis in 1942, Steven D. Lewis in 2004, and George R. Lewis in 2005. Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim Guthrie of Lindale, Texas; sons, Steven P. Thompson of Plano, Texas and Clifton S. Thompson of Lucas, Texas; daughter, Jennifer L. Moore of Allen, Texas; stepsons, James R. Guthrie of Anna, Texas and Glen D. Guthrie of Georgetown, Texas; sister, Sue Anne Knowles of Bryan, Texas, 6 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 3 step great grandchildren, and numerous other loving family members and friends. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made either to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of East Texas. As a Covid-19 precaution masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
Linda passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in Lindale. She was born September 24, 1943 in Borger, Texas to the late George Daniel and Lura Mae (Sharpe) Lewis. Linda has lived in Lindale since 1994 and was previously of Shreveport, Louisiana where she was a member of the Broadmoor Baptist Church and the Junior League, Richardson, Texas, Ohio where she was a member of the Beaver Creek Baptist Church, and Greenville, Texas where she was a member of the Lamar Baptist Church and the Welcome Wagon Committee. She was also active in the Junior Livestock Committee and director of the East Texas Farm and Ranch Club, both in Tyler, Texas. Linda served her family as a loving Homemaker. She is preceded in death by brothers, James P. Lewis in 1942, Steven D. Lewis in 2004, and George R. Lewis in 2005. Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim Guthrie of Lindale, Texas; sons, Steven P. Thompson of Plano, Texas and Clifton S. Thompson of Lucas, Texas; daughter, Jennifer L. Moore of Allen, Texas; stepsons, James R. Guthrie of Anna, Texas and Glen D. Guthrie of Georgetown, Texas; sister, Sue Anne Knowles of Bryan, Texas, 6 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 3 step great grandchildren, and numerous other loving family members and friends. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made either to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of East Texas. As a Covid-19 precaution masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
New Mahomes family expecting a child
-
Former Smith County Jail officer used work to meet with inmate for sex, affidavit says
-
Local family donates milestone $2.2 million to Breckenridge Village in honor of late son
-
Spring Hill ISD considers shortening school week to boost teacher preparation
-
Coker Enterprises owner, employees work to salvage items after fire burns down office building