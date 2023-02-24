Linda Kay Evans
TROUP — Linda Kay Evans, loving sister, and aunt, entered into the presence of her heavenly Father on the morning of February 22, 2023. A service to remember Kay’s life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, February 25 under the pavilion at Griffin Cemetery (located between Troup and New Summerfield) with the Rev. Mike Jeter officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit at the pavilion before and after the service.
Kay was the youngest of seven children born to Philip and Jessie (Searcy) Evans. She entered this life on April 17, 1946, at Nan Travis hospital in Jacksonville, Texas. After graduating from Troup High School in 1964, she attended college at Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin University where she graduated with honors and received her bachelor’s degree in education. Later in life, she returned to school at the University of Texas at Tyler where she completed her master’s degree in education. Upon graduation from SFA, Kay took her first teaching position as a third-grade teacher at Travis Elementary in Baytown, Texas in a classroom of 36 third graders. She spent 10 years in Baytown before she decided to return to East Texas in 1978. Upon her return, she taught in Jacksonville for one year and then settled at Troup Elementary in 1979 where she remained until her retirement in 2001.
Kay spent 32 plus years as an educator, and most of those years were in the second-grade classroom. She was passionate about her work, cared deeply for her students, and loved nothing more than to see each one of them succeed not only in the classroom but in life.
Kay was also a devout Christian who came to faith in Christ at an early age. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troup most of her life where she taught children’s Sunday school for many years. She also enjoyed serving her community, which was evidenced in her devotion to several civic groups including the Troup Women’s Civic Organization and the Troup Education Foundation. Kay also found great joy in spending time with her family. She had a knack for style and loved shopping and dining out with her sisters and friends. She was a selfless and devoted caregiver to her parents and several of her siblings for many years, truly displaying the heart of Christ in her devotion to others.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters June Gillis (and husband Gene Gillis), Jean Evans and Joan Evans as well as her brothers Glen Evans (and wife Mary Kay Evans) and Dean Evans. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Margie Evans of Tyler, her sister-in-law, Jane Evans of Katy, and several nieces and nephews who adored her.
Her nephews Greg Evans, Mark Evans, Matt Evans, Drew Evans, Cade Covington and Clint Covington will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to request that memorials, if desired, be sent to the Troup Education Foundation (P.O. Box 125, Troup, TX 75789).
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.