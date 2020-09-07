Linda Joyce Hall Anderson
KINGSLAND — Linda Joyce Hall Anderson, age 76, of Kingsland, AR formally of Ben Wheeler TX was born April 2, 1944 and she went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Jack H. Anderson. Her parents Azmon and Willie Jolliff Hall, brother Johnny Hall, sisters Joann Tiner and Dorothy Hall.
Survivors include daughters Cynthia Smith of Athens, Sonia and Charles Brown of Kingsland AR, Darla Holden of Ben Wheeler. Son Michael Adcock of Ben Wheeler 3 Grandchildren Sabrina Hanna of Fordyce AR, Briana and Derek Holden both of Ben Wheeler 3 great grandchildren Hanna, Michael and Jeremy Bankhead all of Fordyce AR, and one sister Pat Franklin of Chandler. Life long friends Lillie Mae Gilliland of Columbus OH, and Earnesteen & Russelle McKinze of Garland
Linda will be remembered by her grandchildren for weekends with pancakes cooked in a pond of butter, Joel Olsteen preaching from her TV and her never ending shower of compliments. These are just a few of things that made her the best Mema ever. She will be remembered for her love of God. She showed her love of family and friends by cooking for them. She had compassion for others and loved to help if and when she could. She loved to read and learn new things. She loved house plants and gardening.
Due to the Covid19 Memorial services will be held in early Spring, any one interested in attending please send message to triplecross@windstream.net, and reminders will be sent out about 2 weeks ahead of time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Brothers and Boudin: Two teenage siblings open Cajun-inspired burger joint
-
Small town Athens local makes it big in show biz, soon to act in a Western set in Corsicana
-
Crews responding to fire at Winnsboro ISD administration building
-
Sweetwater cancels football game with Brownsboro
-
Judge grants immunity to Union Pacific employees in case of fatal Athens ISD bus crash