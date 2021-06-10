Linda Jobe Waddleton
HAWKINS — Linda Jobe Waddleton, 72, Hawkins, Services will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, June 12, at Center United Methodist Church, Hawkins. Burial will be held at Jobe Cemetery. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in Charge of arrangements.
She was born June 28, 1948, in Mineola. She died Friday, June 4 at her residence.
Visitation Friday, June 11, 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
