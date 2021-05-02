Linda Elaine Ray
BULLARD — Linda Elaine Ray, born in Jacksonville on January 7, 1947 to C.W. “Buddy” and Lela Bernice (Harris) Ray, entered eternal life April 29, 2021. She was 74 years old. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Old Bullard Cemetery in Bullard. Douglas Dupree, Randy Marion, and Bruce Stripling will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Linda received her high school diploma from Bullard High School, A.A. from Tyler Junior College, and a B.A. from Stephen F. Austin State University. She also received a Master’s degree in English from the University of Texas, which was the first Master of English degree given at U.T. Tyler. Linda taught school at Bullard, Princeton, and Tyler, retiring in 1998 due to failing health and to help care for her parents. She was a Christian and attended Bullard church of Christ. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Charles W. Ray and wife Beverly; nephews, Cliff Ray, Clint Ray and wife Bess; great-nephew, Cannon Ray; great-niece, Brinley Ray; aunts, Martha Spears and Zane Langley; uncle, Charles Harris; and several cousins. Pallbearers will be Cliff Ray, Clint Ray, Connie Vaughn, Tony Foster, Chet Foster, and Mohammed Rezai. Honorary pallbearers are Cannon Ray, Billy Harris, and Bruce Stripling and Brinley Ray. Linda believed in giving flowers to people while they could still smell and enjoy them. In that regard and, if desired, rather than customary condolences, the family suggest that memorials may be made to Bullard church of Christ-Building Fund, 201 W. Main, Bullard; Cherokee Children’s Home at 13355 TX-16, Cherokee TX 76832; or a charity of choice.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
1 killed in three-car wreck in Tyler
-
Hene, McKellar, Westbrook win Tyler City Council races
-
Bill seeking to remove permit requirement for carrying handguns advances to Texas Senate floor
-
ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES: Legendary boxing gym sets sights on 81st annual East Texas Golden Gloves Tournament
-
NFL: Tyler's Braylon Jones signs with Cowboys