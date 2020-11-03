Linda Diane Dowell

Born Linda Dyanne Lanier in Manchester, GA on September 30th, 1944. She was sadly given up for adoption at age three, having lasting memories of the orphanage that would ground her in humbleness her entire life. Parental love and compassion found her sitting eating popcorn at the orphanage kitchen table, a vivid memory she always shared. Her adoptive parents arrived to take her home to Tennessee. The love and family values from her new parents quickly healed all past wounds of abandonment. She was raised on a rural farm in Bone Cave, Tennessee by her father, G.L. Kell, Jr., and her mother, Sara Lee (Belle Isle) Kell. Adoptive younger brother, Ronnie, arriving a year later to less enthusiastic fanfare by Linda. She always joked about her initial reaction to Ronnie’s homecoming. Eventually sibling love won out. It was her “old world work ethic” that sprang from her childhood farm life, lessons she instilled in her family.
Childhood for Linda was occupied with farming, chores, church preparation, and classical study of the piano. Her gift of piano play allowed her to be a member of a gospel group in high school, recording on Saturdays and a airing on local radio every Sunday. It was this gift of piano that granddaughter Sydnie would remember fondly from her visits to the rest home. Despite losing her memory, she was still able to play vividly, always playing “You Are My Sunshine” and church hymns. Linda’s father was a deacon in the local Church of Christ, every summer hosting large all night revivals and giving lodgings to traveling ministers and their families at their home.
Linda graduated in 1962 from Van Buren H.S. as a Giftorian. She was Van Buren County Fair Queen in 1961. She attended and graduated from Drohn’s Business College in Nashville, TN in 1963. Her professional career would include banks, chiropractic, florist, bed & breakfast hostess, and self employment, her favorite. Retiring from women’s retails at SteinMart, known belovedly as “The SteinMart Lady” to the Tyler community. Linda’s favorite time of her career was the 1970s, representing her involvement in the world of chiropractic. It would be this profession she would so proudly be associated with, from the management of multiple different clinics to self ownership of her own clinic, in Mabank, TX. However, it was her time with Dr. Jim Parker, D.C., as his personal secretary, that led to her meeting world leaders, movie stars, celebrities, and larger than life individuals. She absolutely loved it!
Linda was always known for her creative and decorative abilities in regards to her homes. Extreme pride in homeownership led to incredible neighborhood treasures. Favoring classic Victorian and Edwardian architecture and always adding a bit of country charm from her personal life.
She married the love of her life, Simmie Dowell, in 1996, the two of them retiring in Tyler, Texas. Absolute loves of Linda’s were Fall leaves, fresh snow falls, Christmas decorations, antique mall shopping and auctions, her little Maltese “Wookie,” dance, travel, and attending movies. Later in life, she got thrills from attending her granddaughter’s high school basketball games.
She will truly be missed by family and friends, but she will also be missed by the complete stranger. Linda always cared for others before herself, always showing compassion and respect for her fellow man. She was a true human being and the best mother one could be blessed with.