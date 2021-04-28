Linda Daniel Goode
SALIDA — Linda Daniel Goode went to Heaven on April 20, 2021.
“Lindy” Goode was born on March 13, 1930 to O. T. “Pete” and Linda King Daniel who preceded her in death as did her beloved husband of 59 years, Charles S. “Chuck” Goode, her sister, Ginny Phelps of Chandler, TX, and a special nephew, Mark Spangler. She is survived by her son, Charlie of Salida, CO, her daughter, Lynn Arrigoni and her husband, Fred of Adairsville, GA, her two grandsons, Drew Arrigoni, of Atlanta, GA and Nick Arrigoni and his wife, Lilly of Alpharetta, GA, her brother Ted Daniel and his wife, Janet, of Corpus Christi, TX
Lindy’s professional career included teaching and as a principal in the Dallas Independent School District as well as at Longfellow Elementary in Salida, CO.
She also served as Operations Manager for a service agency and did work as an Administrative Secretary through the years. She loved working with children at school, at First Presbyterian Church and in the community. She was also active in Dallas Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma Retired Teachers, and Chapter BO of the PEO Sisterhood. Lindy was a member of Texas PTA and Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisory Association.
Her friends and family will remember a caring and loving woman who touched many, many lives.
