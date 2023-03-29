Linda Cottrell
FLINT — Memorial services for Linda Cottrell, 82, of Flint, Texas will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway with Pastor Jeff Gage officiating. Linda was a colorful character so please feel free to wear bright colors to the memorial.
Linda passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 under the care of Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit in Carrollton, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones.
Linda was born September 23, 1940 in Marshall, Texas to William T. Harper and Doris Barner Harper.
She attended Tyler High School and graduated in 1959. She was married to Jerry Cottrell and had two children, Michael and Jill. She worked many years in the real estate and mortgage industries. She loved her church, her family and her friends. She had a warm personality and never met a stranger, thus making friends everywhere she went. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, who were the light of her life.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Cottrell; by her father, William T. Harper and her mother, Doris Barner Riddle.
Linda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Barbara Cottrell of Abilene; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and David Kalhoefer of Celina. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brandon and wife, Maddie Cottrell; Jacob and wife, Brittany Cottrell; Meghan Kalhoefer and Brady Kalhoefer.
Memorial donations may be made to Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church at 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75703.