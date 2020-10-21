Linda C Conlee

She graduated from R. L. Paschall High School in 1965, from TCU in 1971, and UT Southwestern Allied Health in 1993. She worked as a physical assistant.
She was a Christian and lived in Flint for two years.
She was preceded in death by her father, W. A. Robbins; mother, Elizabeth B. Robbins; and daughter, Rebecca C. Luckie.
She is survived by husband James R. Conlee of Flint, James W. Conlee of Ft. Worth, brother W.R. Robbins of Mason, sister Elizabeth R. Waters of Rockport, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
There are no services planned for Mrs. Conlee.