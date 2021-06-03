Lillian S. Brewer

Internment services will be at E. Oak Grove Cemetery in Morgantown WV Saturday, 11:00 a.m. June 5th.
Lillian was born December 12th, 1922 at a farm near Washington, PA to Janez (John) Stare (Star Ray) and Marija (Marie) Rozman.
She is preceded from this life by brothers; John, Andrew, Frank and sister, Mary Chico.
She is survived by sons Robert L. of Tyler & Richard W. of California; brothers-in-law, Edgel Gooden of Abq. NM, Eugene Brewer of Hamlin WV; several nieces and nephews.
A registered nurse Lillian, met husband Robert K (33° Mason) as he awakened from operation sedation. They married May 27th 1947.
Lillian qualified for hospice care in 2018 and died 4am Tuesday morning May 25, 2021 in Tyler.