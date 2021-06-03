Lillian S. Brewer
TYLER — Visitation for Lillian Stare (Star Ray) Brewer will be Wednesday June 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lloyd James funeral home Tyler Tx.
Internment services will be at E. Oak Grove Cemetery in Morgantown WV Saturday, 11:00 a.m. June 5th.
Lillian was born December 12th, 1922 at a farm near Washington, PA to Janez (John) Stare (Star Ray) and Marija (Marie) Rozman.
She is preceded from this life by brothers; John, Andrew, Frank and sister, Mary Chico.
She is survived by sons Robert L. of Tyler & Richard W. of California; brothers-in-law, Edgel Gooden of Abq. NM, Eugene Brewer of Hamlin WV; several nieces and nephews.
A registered nurse Lillian, met husband Robert K (33° Mason) as he awakened from operation sedation. They married May 27th 1947.
Lillian qualified for hospice care in 2018 and died 4am Tuesday morning May 25, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed