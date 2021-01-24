Lillian Knebel Garner
BEN WHEELER — Lillian Anita Knebel Garner was born January 23, 1932 in Biloxi, MS to the late Frank Anthony Knebel and Frances Marie Rosetti Knebel. She had been a resident of Ben Wheeler for 35 years, formerly living in Grand Prairie, TX and Biloxi, MS. Lillian was a member of St. Bonafice Catholic Church. She enjoyed entertaining her friends and family. She worked 20 years as a buyer for the NEX and 12 years as an aide for Brownsboro ISD.
Mrs. Garner passed away at the age of 88 on January 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Claude F. Garner, and special friend, Jim “Candy-Man” Withthrow.
Survivors include her five children and their spouses, Claude & Jody Garner of Kettle Falls, WA, Frank & Debbie Garner of Eustace, TX, Brian Garner & Margie Murphy of Arlington, TX, Susan Garner Drebes of Hideaway, TX, and David Garner of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Barbara Bosarge and Anita Gutierrez, both of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren, Wahkeitha & Rodney Banes, Todd & Christy Garner, Yvonne & Jermain Willis, Heather Price, Courtney & Jonathan Whitehead, Stacie Garner Speights, Erica Garner & Jeremy Kehr, Garrett Garner, Daniel Garner and Christopher Garner; great-grandchildren, Dante, Sekai, Rylan, Davion, Devin, D’Vontae, DaeShawan, Destin, Amera, Brooklyn, Avery, Presley, Dresden and Tessa; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
A memorial service will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hideaway Lake Community Building. If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
