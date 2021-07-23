Lillian Jackson Prothro
TYLER — A Celebration of Life has been planned for Lillian Jackson Christian Prothro, Saturday, July 24, 2010, 11:00 am at Miles Chapel CME Church with Rev. Dr. Jamie Capers officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Lillian Jackson Christian Prothro was the 2nd daughter of three girls born to James Andrew Jackson and Bessie Bernice Thomas Jackson, May 27, 1933 in Tyler, Texas. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Texas College. She relocated to California where she taught school for many years.
Lillian professed her eternal salvation in Christ at an early age and she remained active in church throughout her life.
After returning to Texas, she met and married Randall Darnell Christian. Later she married Dr. James Prothro who pastored the Macedonia Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas. She adored their ministry together and remained at his side until his death.
Mrs. Lillian had a plethora of careers. She was the CEO of L&D Wellness/CCRP Inc. She was the owner of Christian Colon Cleansing Center of San Antonio, Texas for 14 years. She also worked for the US Army for 34 years.
On July 13, 2021, at 5:55 p.m., Lillian, at the age of 88, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Rev. James Prothro, Jr., the children’s father, Randall Christian,Sr., her youngest son Rev. Antonio Christian, Sr. and her three sisters. She will forever be remembered and loved by her son, Randall Christian, Jr.(Lynn), son, Robert Wells, III,daughter, Debra Christian, and son, Kendall Christian. Eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and fourteen great-great grandchildren. She also has six nieces and five nephews, and a host of dedicated friends and relatives.
Public Viewing at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 1-6pm Family Hour 6-7pm Mask Required