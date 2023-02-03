Lila Jean Waits
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lila Jean Waits, 90, of Oklahoma City, left her earthly body and joined her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.
Lila is survived by her 3 loving children; Kirk Waits of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ken and Laura Waits of Tyler, Texas, and Kelly and Cliff Underwood of Ada, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Cade and Cole Waits, and their mother Melena Waits, Hanna Waits, and Emma and Cooper Underwood; and an incredible number of Caldwell, Scheller and Waits cousins that are part of the family.
Lila was born November 29, 1932 in Frederick, Oklahoma to George and Thelma Scheller. Lila had a wonderful childhood in Frederick riding horses with friends, singing and playing the piano at church, and spending time with her extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles. At Frederick High School she was voted most beautiful, and Kenneth Dale Waits certainly agreed, as they became high school sweethearts.
Lila attended Oklahoma State University and made many lifelong friendships as a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Lila’s beauty was noticed by others in Stillwater when she modeled on the cover of Look magazine as a coed. Lila graduated from Oklahoma State in 1954, and shortly thereafter married her high school sweetheart. They embarked on the adventure of a lifetime when Ken was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Air Force.
Lila was the consummate devoted military wife. She packed up the family and sold the house 23 times in 31 years while moving all over the world, and did it with grace, and without complaint. She loved making new friends, mentoring young military wives, and coming alongside those in need. She spent countless hours volunteering in military thrift shops and sharing her love of gardening with friends and neighbors.
Lila enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother more than anything in the world. She showed her children what unconditional love looked like on a daily basis. Her smile and encouragement were always present, regardless of circumstances. “Mimi” was so proud of her grandchildren and loved to spend time with them or visit on the phone. She will be sorely missed by her family.
Lila was preceded in death by Ken, her loving husband of 66 years, and her parents.
Memorial services for Lila Waits will be held at Burkhardt Chapel, Frederick Memorial Cemetery at 1 pm, Saturday, February 4th.
The Waits family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing staff and nurses at Brookdale Senior Living in Ada, Oklahoma who provided loving care to Lila.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts in Lila’s memory be made to a charity of your choice.
