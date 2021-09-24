Lewis Young
BEN WHEELER — Services for Mr. Lewis David Young of Ben Wheeler are scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:00 am at Prairie Creek CME Church, Ben Wheeler with Rev. Reginald Garrett eulogist. Interment will be held in Prairie Creek Cemetery under the directions of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Lewis Young was born to Philip and Corra Young on June 2, 1932 in Prairie Creek Texas. After a lengthy illness, Lewis passed away and went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021.
His early education was acquired in the Prairie Creek Schools, Prairie Creek Community. After graduation from Prairie Creek School, Lewis attended Texas College, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Lewis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After his military service he attended Texas College, where he met Clotene Starks, to whom he was married 62 years until her death in July 2021. To this union two children were born, and a family unit was created. For over 36 years, Lewis was an educator in the Canton Independent School District as a Language Arts teacher in Canton’s Middle School. Besides his love for teaching, he immensely enjoyed his trips to Washington D.C. with his students. After retirement, Lewis returned full time to his loves of farming, walking the family land, gardening, reading, talking to anyone who would listen and his grandkids. Lewis’ faith in God was professed at an early age at Prairie Creek C.M.E. Church. His membership remained at Prairie Creek until his death. Lewis served as President of the Steward Board and Superintendent of the Sunday School. Yet, his most cherished titles were Servant of God, Husband, Father, Papa, Educator and Friend!
Lewis was an advocate for his community. He worked hard to ensure that his community was a better place for everyone. In the 1960’s Lewis was a founding member and Secretary/Treasurer of Prairie Creek, Redland and Mount Olive Water Supply Company. Summers he helped students learn job skills in the CETA program. He served on Wood County Electric Cooperative Board of Directors for 39 years in several capacities. One of his favorite activities was accompanying youth to summer educational events sponsored by Wood County. Lewis was also very involved with voting initiatives and for years could be found working the polls on election days.
Lewis leaves to cherish his memories his children, Reginald (Deidre) Young - Carrollton, TX and Djuana Young - Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Phillip D. Young - San Marcos, TX, Jonathan E. Young - West Lafayette, IN and Avery E. Young - Fort Worth, TX. He also leaves his loving sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Clotene Starks Young; parents Philip and Corra Young; brothers Billy Joe Young, Harvey Young and Arnold Young.