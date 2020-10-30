Lewis Edward “Dub” Suggs, Jr.

Dub and Janice have three children, Janine Ryan (Buddy) in Leander, TX; Wayne (Susan) in Anchorage, AK and Becky Middleton (Michael) in Austin, TX. Their nine grandchildren are Callie Ryan (Sharif) Rakhonov in Austin, TX, Bevin Ryan Bold (Joshua) in Colorado Springs, CO., Shannon Ryan in Hutto, TX.; Michael W. Suggs (Tiffany) of Anchorage, AK and Kimberly Suggs Fannon (Matthew) of Anchorage AK.; Laura Middleton Munoz (James) in Austin, TX, David Middleton (Stephanie) in Leander, TX, Julie Middleton of Austin, TX and Amy Middleton (fiancée, Athen Shultz), Austin, TX. There are 14 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jasur, Ezra, Elliott and Jude Rakhonov, Haven and Honor Bold, Jacob Fannon, Jonah and Lydia Munoz, Charlotte, Tess, and Reid Middleton, Grant Bailey. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Dub and Janice moved often with the Air Force, living in San Angelo, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, Mississippi, England and Michigan. Dub had many overseas tours in Korea, Turkey, Thailand & other unnamed countries. He was a Training Instructor, on a Rapid Respond Team, and in AF Security Service. He retired as a Master Sergeant with 20 years of military service. He was in Civilian service for another 20 years at Bergstrom AFB in Austin, TX. The family actively served in church wherever they lived. Dub is an ordained Baptist Deacon. He is known as a master carpenter and woodworker. As his children married, he built each one a custom china cabinet to commemorate their union. He constructed cabinetry for Bergstrom AFB, Motorola, and various others in the Austin area. His hobbies were very important to him - hunting, fishing, gardening, repairing antique clocks and fixing items for friends and relatives. His house was always open to foreign exchange students and to other newly arrived nationals, giving them a place to feel at home. He loved God. He loved his family and friends. He loved America.
The family wishes to thank Watkins Logan Veterans Home for their great care of Dub. He had many caregivers over the past few years but special thanks go to Dr. James Stanford, his great friend; Dr. Raul Torres, Dr. Mark Vig, and Dr. Shana Meads. A special thank you to the many friends and family who visited him when he could no longer get around.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jody Robert officiating at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler. Visitation is one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving in memory to Gideons International at their website “sendtheword.org”, or Tunnels to Towers, Smart Home Program, who build homes for severely injured military heroes, at (718) 987-1931.