Lewis A. Williams
TYLER — Services for Lewis A. Williams, 86, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Neeley officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Burial with Military Honors will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Lewis passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Tyler.
He was born on December 28, 1935 in White County, Illinois. to Ralph and Mary Williams. Lewis was born in the same house and the same room that his father was born in. He grew up in White county and graduated High School in Carmi, IL.
After serving in the Navy he joined the Army and had a total of 32 years active reserve duty. He moved to Houston and began working as a Houston Police Officer. After finishing the University of Houston, he moved his family to Kentucky and entered into Southern Seminary. He then moved his family back to Houston where he served as a Hospital Chaplain at Houston Medical Center. In 1973 he went to work for TDJC as a prison Chaplain, retiring after 23 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Ralph Williams, Jr.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue Williams; son, Brian Williams and his wife Ann of Asheville, NC; grandsons, Graham Williams and his wife Tyler of Greenville, SC and Austin Williams and wife Kelsey of Grayson, GA and his brother Wayne Williams and wife Deanne of Carmi, IL.
Honorary pallbearers will be C. R. Futrell, Ed Schaded, Truman Mitchell, Jim Snow and Leo Glover.
