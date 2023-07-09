Letha Denene Bowen
TYLER — Letha Denene Bowen passed away peacefully on the 3rd day of July 2023, at the age of 62. Letha was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was born on July 15, 1960 to Ray Dean and Wilma Sue Miller in Dallas, Texas. She was raised in Sulphur Springs, Texas and she graduated from Sulphur Springs High School. Letha attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration focusing on Marketing from East Texas State University. She then moved to Tyler and met the love of her life, Chris Bowen. Together, they lovingly built a life in Tyler and had one daughter, Claudia.
Her God-given talent was the gift of hospitality, and she loved planning and hosting events. She enjoyed playing 42 and Mah Jongg, lunches with her girlfriends, reading, and putting her decorative touch on spaces and events. Letha was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She had a successful career as a real estate broker. Letha was a member of the Tyler Garden Club, a sustaining member of the East Texas Symphony League, and the Tyler Junior League.
Letha is survived by her beloved husband, Chris, to whom she was married for 36 years. Also, her daughter, Claudia and husband, Tim Gaut of Tyler; her mother, Wilma Sue Milligan and husband, R.B. of Sulphur Springs; her sister, Angie Hansen and husband, Fred of Arvada, Colorado; her sister, Amy Gregg and husband, Brian of Carrollton; nephew, Caleb Miller and wife, Brittany of Longview and their daughters, Brynlee, Aubree, and Emmy; and nephew, Elias Gregg of Carrollton.
Pallbearers will be Fred Hansen, Brian Gregg, Caleb Miller, Tim Gaut, Elias Gregg, Glenn Bishop, Dan Basmagian, Rod Kohl, William Bishop, and Mark Russell.
The visitation will be on Sunday, July 9th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2 pm on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel, and burial services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center, 3015 SSE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.cacsmithcounty.org) or to the charity of your choice.