Leta Faye Sinclair-Chavez
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Leta Faye Sinclair-Chavez, 84 of Tyler, Texas will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Deacon Necessary officiating.
Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Ms. Sinclair-Chavez passed away on Monday, July 6, 2021 at a Tyler hospital.
She was born January 12, 1937 in Chandler to the late Augustus “Gus” and Gladys Ella (Shiflett) Sinclair.
She resided in Tyler a majority of her life. Leta graduated from Whitehouse High School and in 1956 she received a diploma from Federal Institute Incorporated A Professional School of Business and a degree from The Zaner-Bloserhandwriting. Leta also worked for the Smith County Road department. She later helped with young children at multiple churches and schools. Her pastimes were cooking, baking and gardening along with taking care of her cat Booboo. She was the best loving mom and mam-ma who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Leta was preceded in death by her 7 brothers, Bobbie, Gus Jr., Fairris, Andrew Calvin, Leonard, Jack and Duffie Sr., Sinclair, and 2 sisters, Dannie and Betty Sinclair.
Leta is survived by her 4 sons Dennis M. Chavez of Overton; Darryl R. Chavez of Tyler; Derek L. Chavez, Sr. and wife, Susan of Lindale and Vincent M. Chavez and wife, Sarina Butchers of Tyler; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Serving as pallbearers will be Vincent M. Chavez, Duffie Sinclair, Jr., Eric Sinclair, Jason Herschbach, Daniel Hudson and Jesse Kale.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mallory Fuller of Tyler wins Miss Texas 2021, Miss America pageant next
-
Denzel Washington's $1 million pledge continues for East Texas college
-
Vexus Fiber announces $50 million broadband network in Tyler
-
Judge sets plea deadline for Tyler parents accused of being responsible for child's death
-
Mahomes, Flutie, Curry, Romo square off in "Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf"