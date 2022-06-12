Lester Earl Marden
LINDALE — Graveside services for Lester Earl Marden Jr age 97, of Tyler, will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with visitation beginning at 9:30am at the funeral home. Mr. Marden was born September 18, 1924 in Buffalo, NY to Lester Earl and Violet Gohn Marden and passed away on June 8, 2022 in Tyler. He served in the U S Navy during WWII, South Pacific theater, a 32nd degree Mason, District manager for Sears, member of Tyler Civitians and a member of the United Methodist Church. Survivors include son: Jay Scott Marden, daughter: Leslie Vickery and husband: T.J., 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Arlene, Parents, brothers; Bob Marden and Bill Andreson, sister; Donna Freberg. Pall bearers will be T. J. Vickery, Jerry Vickery, Cameron Steffey, Jayson Stewart, Jaime Bryce, Clay Vickery, & Aiden Vickery. Burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with Military