Lessley Ann Triggs
TYLER — Lessley Ann Ryall Triggs of Tyler departed this earth on July 2nd, 2022 after a brief stay in Hospice of East Texas. A devoted mother and wife, she had recently celebrated her 90th birthday. She was the fourth child born to Susie and Willie Ryall in Jasper, Texas, on May 15, 1932. Lessley grew up there with her two sisters and brother whom she loved dearly. After graduating from high school, she attended North Texas State University as a music major where she met the love of her life, A. J., their marriage spanning 63 years. They were the parents of three children, Mark, Lisa and Byron.
Lessley was blessed with a beautiful singing voice, performing as a community soloist in many venues around East Texas. Lessley and A. J. had become Tyler residents in 1955 and were members of Glenwood Methodist, then Marvin United Methodist Church, where they both sang in the choir for many, many years. Lessley was an original member of the Tyler Civic Chorale and a contralto soloist in the East Texas Symphony “Messiah”. The name A. J. Triggs was synonymous with golf in Tyler, and Lessley took part as a member of the Ladies Golf Association at Willow Brook Country Club.
Lessley was preceded in death by her loving husband, A. J., in 2015, and her sister, Patsy Sue Zeiss, in 2017. She is survived by her three children, Mark Triggs (wife Freda) of Houston, Lisa Rudolph (husband Clint) of Arkansas, and Byron Triggs of Tyler; her sister May Ellen Decell of Houston; her brother W. A. “Will” Ryall of Florida; her six grandchildren: Stefan Jones of Little Rock, Ryan Gillespie of Colorado Springs, Collin Gillespie of Tucson, Graham Gillespie of Colorado Springs, Zachary Triggs of Houston, and Dylan Rudolph of Pittsburgh, TX; and her six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701, (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org) or the charity of your choice.